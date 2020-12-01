Golden Apple Award: Optimism, motivation, and love for her students

Jackson, Ala. (WKRG) — We were glad to hear from some of our viewers in Jackson, Al., to let us know about Jackson High School technology teacher Betty Washington. She is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

The twenty-five year veteran teacher calls Jackson High home. She graduated from the school and is now dedicated to helping her students find their path to success.

“I love the students—I love all of the people that I work with here,” said Washington. “And I love the contents of what I teach and that’s computer classes.”

When we arrived she was in the middle of her business management class.

Her nominator and co-worker, Karen Robinson, said Washington is a giver, pouring knowledge, motivation, optimism, and love into all of her students.



“She cares not only here at Jackson High School but outside,” said Robinson. “She’s concerned about them when they leave–and she’s preparing them for the future to become productive citizens.”



Washington added, “Family involvement, church involvement, community involvement, and anything I can do here at Jackson High School to make it better I try to do that. And I just try to be supportive of everybody and everything.”

Our congratulations to Betty Washington and Jackson High School for a job well done.

LATEST STORIES: