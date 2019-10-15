Golden Apple: An engineer by profession, a teacher by passion

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Glen Mutchnick says having respect for his students is his key to helping them learn. The Mary G. Montgomery science teacher is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

Mutchnick is an engineer and worked in that profession for fifteen years.

“I started teaching at South Alabama while I was an engineer and loved the teaching, went back to school got a master’s in education and never turned back,” he said.

He’s one of those teachers who makes learning, even science, fun. Or ‘super-fun,’ according to nominator Catelynn Johnston.

“He’s so funny, he’s just super cool, he’s one of my favorite teachers,” she said.

Post-it notes stuck on a book-shelf and the walls of his classroom are just one example of his student’s dedication to him.

He says, “If you respect these young people and they know that it’s for real and they know you care about them, genuinely, that’s the basic ingredient.”

Many students also know that six years ago, Mutchnick faced a battle with cancer; Lymphoma. And, he beat it. Some of his students then showed their support by shaving their heads as he went through chemotherapy. Doctors told him he should stop working because his immune system was compromised, but he said ‘no.’

“Because I knew the students would be the ones to give me a reason to live and brighten my day. So I never stopped working during the time I was going through chemo,” he said.

Our congratulations to Glen Mutchnick and Mary G. Montgomery High School for a job well done.