Going the extra mile for her first-graders

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Beth Stocks says she looks forward to seeing the smiling faces of her students at Fairhope East Elementary School.

Stock has been teaching first grade there for the past two years. She been a teacher for eight years. What she does for her students is why she teaches.

“The kids and the smiled and the fun in the classroom,” Stocks said. “Every day is engaging and we learn something news — and to see them and the smiles on their faces.”

Like many teachers, when her students need extra support, she’s there, like last year when then first-grader Matthew Sadler had to have his tonsils out, she and the rest of her class were there for him.

“I went home and I ate a popsicle,” Matthew said.

Stocks and her class sent a care package to go along with Matthew’s popsicles.

“We made letters and we sent some ice cream,” Stocks said.

According to Matthew’s grandmother Cathy Mosteller, who nominated Stocks for the Golden Apple, she and her class made a video and sent it to Matthew prior to his surgery, wishing him good luck and a fast recovery. And as you can see, he’s just fine.

Our congratulations to Beth Stocks and Fairhope East Elementary School for a job well done.