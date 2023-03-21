MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)–Our Golden Apple team headed over the St. Paul’s Lower School to see what is so special about Julianna Robinson’s second grade class. Turns out learning really is fun here.

“I love it, it’s so much fun. I think I act more their age than my own age and I just like to bring excitement to the classroom so I get excited every morning,” said Robinson

Robinson, of course, is our Golden Apple award winner this week. She’s been teaching for five years, four of them here at St. Paul’s and she’s been teaching second-graders exclusively.

“Because they’re fun, they’re excited, they’re super sweet and they are excited to learn,” she said.

Because of all the fun they’re having, it may come as no surprise she was nominated for the Golden Apple by one of her students, with the help of her father, Brent.

“Because she’s a really sweet teacher,” said Rosaleigh Ray

“What’s so sweet about her?” we asked.

“She’s always fun.”

Our congratulations to Julianna Robinson and St. Paul’s Lower School for a job well done.