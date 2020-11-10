From one Golden Apple winner to another

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the first time since WKRG News 5 began recognizing outstanding teachers with the Golden Apple Award, a prior recipient of the award decided to pay it forward and nominate one of her colleagues.

The outdoor celebration at J. Larry Newton School in Fairhope was a bit of a surprise to Niki Hayden–but not for long. What she didn’t know at the time she was being awarded a Golden Apple was that her friend and colleague Haley Harbaugh was the one who nominated her.

WKRG News 5 surprised Harbaugh with her own Golden Apple in February. She said Hayden is an incredible teacher.

“Yes—she’s amazing and she’s just given my child a great foundation for school,” said Harbaugh. “Kindergarten is so important and he loves school and mostly because of her.”

Hayden has been teaching for thirteen years–the past four of which she has been kindergarten teacher, which she says is deeply rewarding.

“There’s not one day that’s the same— every day is different,” said Hayden. “They keep me on my toes. I get to be a mentor and kind of like a mama at the same time, as well as nurturing them in their learning. So it’s very important and I take it to heart.”

Our congratulations to Niki Hayden and J. Larry Newton School in Fairhope for a job well done.

LATEST STORIES: