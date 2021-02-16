Foley teacher meets challenges at school and at home

Foley, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Elementary teacher Lisa Tidwell is the face of dedication. Not only is she dedicated to her students at school, she’s also committed to caring for her husband at home. He’s suffering from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

In fact, the night before she received her Golden Apple Award, Tidwell was with her husband in a hospital. She, too, is now facing a thyroid cancer threat. She’ll be getting treatment in Tampa.

She was nominated for the award by her husband David, who witnesses her commitment and dedication first-hand.

“She’s so supportive and she gives one hundred percent when she’s here and when she’s not here,” said Foley Elementary Principal Michelle Moore.

That’s one reason why Tidwell was put in charge of the school’s STEAM program. That stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math.

“And we want all the children to have hands-on opportunity on a weekly basis, a daily basis at the school,” said Tidwell.

Our congratulations and best wishes to Lisa Tidwell and her husband David–and to Foley Elementary for a job well done.