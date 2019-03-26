Foley Middle School teacher makes math fun; students approve

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — She’s a mother, a math teacher and now a Golden Apple winner.

Andrea Fox has been teaching math for more than 8 years. One of her students nominated her for the award. Katie Rountree said when she got into Fox’s class, her math grade went from an ‘F’ to a ‘B.’

“She teaches in a different style that gets me motivated to do math,“ Katie said. She said math is now fun.

“Because she’s so good at it,“ said Fox. “She’s amazing at math. She didn’t believe me when I first met her, but she believes it now, right?“

And it’s not just Katie. There are others who once struggled until they met Fox and her unique style.

“I have a lot of kids who come to me, and they didn’t pay attention very much for the past couple of years, so I have to get them caught up and get them used to my many mini-standards I have to teach. So if I don’t stay extremely energetic, so happy and so ridiculously crazy, they lose interest,“ Fox said.

Our congratulations to Andrea Fox and Foley Middle School for a job well done.