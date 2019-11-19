Foley High graduate is now a teacher and a Golden Apple winner

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Carol Perez-Turner is the third teacher at Foley High School to be nominated for the Golden Apple Award. It turns out, there is a reason there are so many great teachers at Foley High. Many of them graduated from the school.

“We do love it here, we do love this school and take a lot of pride in what we do and we love our student body so, yes, it’s definitely a family here,” Turner said.

“One of our other golden apple winners was a graduate, we have about 50 people on staff who are graduates,” added Principal Russ Moore.

It’s easy to see why so many keep coming back. They love their school, and like Turner, they love teaching.

“I love being just one little impact on students’ lives that will hopefully carry on with them in whatever they do later on. I definitely get a huge joy out of what I do,” she said.

Turner, who was nominated by a former student, teaches 9th and 11th grade AP Language.

“I teach reading and writing and thinking about social issues.”

The long hours and dedication many teachers put into the job is certainly noticed, and appreciated, says Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler.

“It just makes me proud of the work that they do and continue to do in spite of all the odds that teachers face.”

Our congratulations to Carol Turner and for the third time, Foley High School, for a job well done.

