First-grade teacher likes to see the ‘lightbulb’ light up in his young students

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Brian Stallworth has been a teacher for 23 years. He’s taught in Chilton, Conecuh, and Monroe Counties. Now he’s in Atmore at Rachel Patterson Elementary, where he’s taught first grade for the past 14 years.

This year, hopefully, gets a star by his name as this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

He says he likes teaching first-graders and the reason is simple–seeing that lightbulb go off when his young students figure it all out.



“And they know how to read–and they smile and they’re just excited when they know how to read,” said Stallworth.



Stallworth was nominated by a co-worker for the Golden Apple—for many reasons.



Terries Lett said, “He stays late, comes early–he’s always just dedicated to his students. And he really shines so whenever I come into his classroom I just see a fun learning environment so I decided he deserves this award.”



Stallworth says he takes pride in being a man in charge of teaching first graders–setting an example as a male role model. But he admits there have been challenges–especially those presented by the covid pandemic.



“It has been difficult but I just take it all in stride–keeping my mind focused on my kids,” he said.



So far, so good. Our congratulations to Brian Stallworth and Rachel Patterson Elementary for a job well done.