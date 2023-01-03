Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphnie Milton doesn’t have to look any further than her immediate family and her students to find the support she needs to be an outstanding teacher.

So, before we meet this 6-year veteran teacher, you might be interested to hear some of the things her nominators have to say about her.

“She’s awesome. She has a caring heart for every student, in the classroom and out.”

That’s Daphnie’s mom, Deidra Wilson.

“She’s a hard worker. She’s a caring person. She puts in that extra effort for the kids.”

And that’s Dad, Fabian Wilson. And it’s not hard to see how this support from her family translates into stellar work in the classroom. But, there’s more.

“Daphnie puts in a lot of work whether she’s in school or out of school. There are times when she doesn’t go to sleep until late in the mornings because she wants to make sure everything is just perfect for her students.”

That’s her husband, Quaintaris Milton. All nominated her for the Golden Apple. And for good reason. They all see how she puts her second-graders first.

“I like that I’m able to leave a positive impact on every child that enters my classroom,” said Daphnie. “I’m able to mold them and leave a firm foundation–a positive foundation, because in my classroom you can’t say can’t, and that’s very important because I want them to know that they are able to do anything.”

And that’s why we say congratulations to Daphnie Milton and Gilliard Elementary for a job well done.