Fairhope teacher says pre-school students are her passion

Fairhope, Ala. (WKRG) — We announced Angel Rhodes as this week’s Golden Apple Award winner over the Fairhope West Elementary P.A. system. Rhodes’ pre-school classroom is in an entirely different building than much of the rest of the school, but we found her.

“I’m so shocked—and so happy,” she said. “Thank you so much—I love my pre-k team.”

Rhodes has been a teacher for eighteen years. The past two she has been a pre-school/special needs teacher and she has found it is her passion.

“It just makes my day very fulfilling,” said Rhodes. “It’s a very busy day–it’s very busy. At the end of the day I go home and take a nap usually. But it’s so good–the day goes by fast, I love their excitement and their energy.”

We heard about Rhodes from Mom Carrie Hosier. Hosier’s son Caden is in Rhodes class. Hosier said it’s not only the connection Rhodes has with the kids, but with parents too that makes her so special.

“Honestly she’s very intelligent and she spends a lot of one on one time with the kids,” said Hosier. “She genuinely is very concerned for the kids and it’s hard to find that—and I know that she goes above and beyond everyday to show them they are loved and they are very important to her.”

Our congratulations to Angel Rhodes and Fairhope West Elementary for a job well done.

LATEST STORIES: