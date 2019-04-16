Enthusiasm, energy, and English: This week’s Golden Apple winner

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — For Gail Tart, it’s about energy, enthusiasm and jazz hands.

She’s a 7th grade English teacher at Bayside Academy in Daphne. While there are many ways to measure the effectiveness of a teacher, one of the surest ways is to just ask her students.

“Because I think she’s very fun in class and she’s a great teacher and I just enjoy her class,” said Blakely Robbins.

“I was going to give this golden apple award to her for Christmas, I nominated her in December, it took a while, but Merry Christmas Ms. Tart, cause she’s the best teacher ever,” said Genevieve Magli.

Some students said English wasn’t necessarily one of their favorite classes, that is until they got into Ms. Tart’s class.

“All these kids come into my class every day, they bring energy, they bring enthusiasm, they are willing to learn, they work hard, they are great writers, they’re intuitive readers and I love their goofiness….99 percent of the time,” said Tart.

Our congratulations to Gail Tart and Bayside Academy for a job well done.