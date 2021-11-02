Elberta Elementary’s Mr. D is a Golden Apple winner

Elberta, Ala. (WKRG) — His second graders let out a cheer as we presented Nick Dagostino with a Golden Apple Award.

He received several nominations from grateful parents who based their opinions on his first year at Elberta Elementary, last year, which may have been one of the most challenging years ever for any teacher.

Mr. D, as he’s called by students, fellow teachers and parents, is only in his fourth year as an elementary teacher, and only his second at Elberta Elementary.

“Even though we couldn’t come into the school last year, we never met him face to face for anything, he made you feel a part of the classroom. He went out of his way to email, to text, to Facetime, zoom calls, whatever it was,” said parent and nominator Michael Byrd.

Even the teacher himself knew there would be challenges to overcome because of the students being away, especially the real problem of some kids falling behind. But he says things are looking up.

“We thought they knew it, we expect them to know it–and it’s nothing they did wrong… they missed a really important time in school so we’re going back and taking care of that,” said Dagostino.

And he says he’s seeing progress. In fact, that’s exactly why he likes teaching second-grade students.

“You know teaching second grade is a really cool grade to teach because you get to see a lot of progress,” said Dagostino. “You get to see a lot of progress in reading, a lot of progress in math. We do a lot of really difficult math and seeing every day more and more of them learn and students that are just getting it, that’s coming very natural and comfortable to them. That’s a really cool feeling.”

Our congratulations to Mr. D — Nick Dagastino — and Elbert Elementary for a job well done.