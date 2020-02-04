Each day begins with a song for special needs teacher and Golden Apple Winner

Foley, Ala. (WKRG) –Foley Elementary School teacher Laura Morris truly goes the extra mile for her students. She opens each day with a song, “We’re glad that you are here today…”

For her, teaching Pre-k special needs students is a labor of love. She’s been doing it for eighteen years.

“They are three, four and five-year-olds and I like to watch them grow up and be successful in kindergarten,” Morris said.

But during her career, she’s accomplished some pretty extraordinary things. A big one was obtaining a grant to build a special needs playground next to her classroom.

“Spent lots of hours worrying about it and stressing over it but now we have that for our special needs children—it has a ramp and nice ground cover out there,” she told us.

Foley Elementary Principal Michelle Moore says teachers like Morris are truly special. “Several years back she saw a need for students to have a special ed playground to have wheelchairs, to be able to get on certain playground equipment. and so she headed that up.”

Foley Elementary is the biggest elementary school in the state. There are sixteen special needs kids in Morris’ class.

“They come part-time, so we have certain groups on certain days according to their needs,” she said.

Our congratulations to Laura Morris and Foley Elementary for a job well done.

LATEST STORIES: