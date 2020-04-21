Crestview Golden Apple winner takes to online classes ‘one day at a time, one student at a time.’

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Math teacher and volleyball coach Melanie Rose thought she was having an online meeting with her principal Craig Miller, until News 5 popped into the Zoom meeting.

“You probably weren’t expecting this meeting right?” said Bill Riales.

“Not really, I just thought it was about sports,” Rose said.

“Well, in a way…if you’ll be a good sport, we’ll make you our next golden apple recipient, how about that?”

“Oh wow, that’s awesome.”

Rose, a sixth-grade teacher at Shoal River Middle School in Crestview, Fla., is yet another teacher who has accepted and met the challenges the coronavirus pandemic has thrown at her.

“We just take one day at a time, one day at a time, one student at a time because every need is different for every student because, especially with this online platform, a lot of students and parents don’t always remember math lessons,” she said.

Rose says getting creative is what it takes to drive those lessons home to home-bound kids and their parents.

“If I had apples and bananas in my kitchen and we’ve shown them and counted…anyway, anything I have in my house to do, that they might have at home as well that can maybe help bring the math problems to life,” she said.

It’s that approach that led to her nomination by one of her students, Ciannah Jones. Jones said she struggled with math but Ms. Rose kept herself available for online help.

“We’ve got some characteristics here at Shoal River Middle School of character, compassion and caring. And that’s what Coach Rose does, she exemplified that here at our school,” said Principal Miller.

Our congratulations to Melanie Rose and Shoal River Middle School for a job well done.

LATEST STORIES: