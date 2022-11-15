Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Teachers often create bonds with their students that last for many years. And that’s the case for this week’s Golden Apple Award winner who now teaches at one school–but is remembered by one parent for when she taught at another school.

Nikki Barnickel is now a teacher at St. Paul’s Episcopal School in Mobile. But she met her nominator for the Golden Apple Award while she taught at Anna Booth Elementary in Irvington.

Corrine Busby said Barnickel taught her boys, Ben and Andrew, in second grade–and they became friends.

“I taught second grade at Booth for nine years and I taught them both–and their Mom and I were friends for awhile–and she was a veteran and I just kind of latched on to her story and her boys and we really just had a strong connection over the years,” said Barnickel.

She’s been teaching for 16 years and is now the multi-media teacher at St. Paul’s.

“I teach 3rd, 4th, and 5th and we do a lot of technology with each other–my fifth-graders are in here for their class but I meet my 3rd and 4th grade in the computer lab,” she said. “We do lots of Microsoft Office, typing games, AR tests, comprehension skills—research skills.”

Our congratulations to Nikki Barnickel and St. Paul’s Episcopal School for a job well done.