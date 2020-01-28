Challenges outside the classroom; Excellence inside for this Golden Apple winner

Robertsdale, Ala. (WKRG) — She received three nominations; from a student, a fellow teacher, and a friend of the family. They described Robertsdale High School’s Megan Foy as the ’embodiment of devotion,’ and not only an educator but a role model. She’s this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

Megan teaches ninth-grade English and she’s also a volleyball coach. And while she brings excellence to the classroom, she’s had some challenges outside of it.

“My son was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago and I had to leave the classroom to take care of him during treatment, coming back into the classroom while he was still in treatment so, it’s been kind of a journey,” said Megan.

But it’s a journey she took on with courage. Her son Xander was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a cancer of the eye. It meant many trips and stays in Memphis for treatment. But there is good news.

“He’s doing well now so we’re blessed for that and it’s nice to be able to come to school every day and share everything with my kids,” she said.

Her friend Cliff Amerson was one of her nominators. He says, “Not only with what happened with Xander, but she also became a child-cancer advocate—she created a page called Xan-mail, you know, people keep up with her, people message her, ‘hey, how did you handle this,’ and she walks them through it.”

Xander was recently treated to a trip to Disney World by the Make A Wish Foundation.

While Megan is devoted to her husband and three children she also loves teaching and her students.

“I just love cutting up with them, getting to know them and helping them make progress and lead them to a brighter future,” said Megan.

Our congratulations to Megan Foy and Robertsdale High School for a job well done.

