Celebrating adult literacy with a Golden Apple Award

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week is National Adult Education and Family Literacy week, and we’re marking the occasion by recognizing a program in Mobile that helps adults complete their high school education. Our Golden Apple team went to Bishop State to recognize more than two dozen teachers who spend their time helping other adults who never graduated from high school.

A high school equivalency diploma can go a long way toward helping people find a job or move on to higher education. We listened as the people involved in Bishop State’s GED program talked about what they do, and we even heard from graduates of the program.

“It’s not that difficult, we just want to get them in and once we get them in we’ll give them the skills they need to be successful,” said GED teacher Rhonda Adams.

The man who runs the GED program, Akarem Spears, added, “Sometimes people have different reasons why they dropped out or didn’t finish.”

Martin Anderson, who now works as a heating and airconditioning technician said it took him about a year to complete the GED program going at night. It wasn’t easy.



“It had been about 36 years since I was in school,” said Anderson.

Michelle McLemore didn’t stop at a GED.

“In 2017 I went back to Falkner University and I received a bachelor in human resource management with healthcare administration emphasis,” she said.

Our congratulations to the teachers and graduates of Bishop State’s GED program. If you or someone you know is interested in applying and furthering your education, here is a link to the program’s website.