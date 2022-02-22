Grand Bay, Ala. (WKRG) — We always love to see the band playing and cheerleaders cheering as we get ready to award a Golden Apple Award to a deserving teacher. And that was the case at Grand Bay Middle when we showed up with Kelia Fagan’s Golden Apple.



Fagan has taught English for five years—the last two years have been riddled with shut-downs, work from home, and other disruptions of the norm because of Covid. But she is undaunted.

“It’s been great, I mean we have really supportive staff here and everyone really works together and I just really love being with the kids and doing what I do, teaching English and we just get through it,” said Fagan.



As many as a half dozen of her students, independent of each other, decided to nominate Ms. Fagan for the Golden Apple Award.

They included Madison Jordan, Carley Kern, Brianna Johnson, Skye Mckenna, and Jayda Lewis.

Kenadie Stringer was a nominator as well.



“She’s not just a teacher, she’ll also talk to you after class and if you’re having a bad day she’ll make it a lot better,” said Kenadie.



Our congratulations to Kelia Fagan and Grand Bay Middle School for a job well done.