Band students band together to nominate a Golden Apple teacher

Fairhope, Ala. (WKRG) — Meredyth Petersen has been at Fairhope High for the past four years. Now as band director, she’s a Golden Apple Award winner.

Several students, and a few of their parents, took the time to nominate her for the award. They say she’s earned it during the past couple of years of uncertainty that included budget woes, broken instruments and, of course, COVID.

“But, I have great kids and so even though we’ve faced a lot of things the past two years it’s like ‘no, this is what we do, we do band and we’re going to go out and perform…’ and they have done it and they have persevered and that’s kind of the point of life,” said Petersen.

One of her nominators was Ryder Wilkins. He said, “Even if you haven’t been in this program, we’ve known Ms. Petersen for awhile. Very nice teacher, she’s good at what she does. We love her. She makes this band into a giant family.”

Our congratulations to Meredyth Petersen and Fairhope High School for a job well done.