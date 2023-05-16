Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — University of Mobile grad Hailee Powell is in her second year teaching at Barton Academy. And she was also recently married—which means some of her students are torn between calling her Ms. Powell–or her newly married, Ms. Leousis.

She teaches 6th-grade math—and just like every math teacher I’ve ever spoken with, she claims to make math fun.

“I try to make it fun.”

“Because every math teacher I ever talk to says I make math fun.”

“Yeah–we try–I mean, it’s fun,” she said.

Ms. Leousis has had a good two years at Barton Academy–the state of Alabama’s oldest public school that was first established way back in 1836. After extensive remodeling, the school is now known as Barton Academy of Advanced World Studies. But it’s where Leousis landed her first teaching job.

“It was a unique opportunity. Being fresh out of college it was, hey let’s just dive in, take a chance. Dr. Jones took a chance on me being a first-year teacher–I’m really grateful for that and I have loved every second here,” she said.

She’s not the only one—her students sure seem to like her as well, with many of them nominating her for the Golden Apple Award.

(Jake Carter)

Jake Carter told us, “She’s relatable–it’s not like, you have the older teachers and stuff that still—I don’t want to be rude about it, but she just teaches in a different way and its more relatable.”

“If I were to fail a test she would let me retake it whenever I got the stuff right,” said student Emani Fluker.

Ashtyn Vaughan added, “She was always helpful and she wanted you to learn at your own pace.”

Our congratulations to Hailee Leousis and Barton Academy for a job well done.