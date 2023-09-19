MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Linda Check has been teaching for 9 years—all of them at Kate Shepherd Elementary. She’s a special needs teacher who teaches some very special students in a unique classroom.

“So it’s a peer model–half and half. Half my kids are special needs and half are typical peer models,” said Check.

Check said the unique arrangement of her classroom has some distinct benefits for her students.

“It teaches our atypical kiddos how to communicate, how to talk because our peers are showing them the language. But it also shows our peer models students with different abilities,” she said.

She also admits the program has its share of challenges–but the benefits certainly outweigh any problems.

Check said, “It’s so worth it–seeing the kids in the classroom and how much they love each other and cheer each other on with small victories—it’s great.”

It must be–because Check also admits there’s a party every day.

“We party in room 103–it’s always a party,” she said.

Our congratulations to Linda Check and Kate Shepherd Elementary for a job well done.