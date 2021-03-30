A tough year leads to a Golden Apple Award for Clark-Shaw Magnet School teacher

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Golden Apple team was almost caught as we delivered a Golden Apple Award to Clark-Shaw Magnet School teacher Dena Van den Bosch. She spotted us as she walked by the principal’s office.

“And I was hoping someone in our school would be caught…when I saw the crowd I said, ‘yea, one of our teachers,” she said.

Van den Bosch is a 7th-grade social studies, civics and geography teacher at Clark-Shaw. She said getting this award was icing on the cake for a tough year for adults and students.

“I think about them all the time–especially this year. Our students are going through a lot. This has been a tough year for adults, it’s been an even tougher year for students,” she said.

And her students feel the same way, especially those who nominated her for the award.

“Sometimes I struggle, and she’s always there to talk to me and she really makes class fun and she really cares about us,” said student Jordan Brewer.

Student Karis Singleterry added, “Sometimes she lets us dance in class.”

We bet principal Mary Divincenzo didn’t know that!

“Yes, I did,” said Mrs. D. “But you know, children don’t care what you know until they know that you care.”

Our congratulations to Dena Van den Bosch and Clark-Shaw Magnet School for a job well done.