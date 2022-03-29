Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Getting students ready to face the things life can throw at them means overcoming challenges and building confidence. The rappelling wall at Fort Whiting in Mobile presents a little of both. It’s where we found First Sergeant Steven Middleton and his students from Citronelle High School.

s one of two Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps or JROTC instructors at Citronelle High, it falls on Sergeant Middleton to make sure his students are prepared to meet challenges. With nominations for the Golden Apple from his students, whatever he’s doing must be working.

Middleton is quick to spread the credit for this recognition.

“JROTC is a two-person program,” he says. “So, Master Sergeant Brashier, my partner–we work side by side. So I can’t take credit for all of this.”

Middleton spent 23 years climbing the NCO ranks in the Army. For the past ten years, he’s been working with students in the JROTC program and he says watching them grow up is the best part.

“We’re lucky we have them for four years. We get to watch them come in really as kids and leave as young adults and hopefully go out–They don’t have to join the Army or anything, we don’t care. We just want them to go out and be successful in life,” said Middleton.

Our congratulations to First Sergeant Steven Middleton and Citronelle High School for a job well done.