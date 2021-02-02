A ‘Special’ Special Ed teacher–and she’s a Golden Apple Award winner

Robertsdale, Ala. (WKRG) — No doubt Mary Jane Collins was surprised when she was presented her Golden Apple Award by WKRG News 5 This Morning’s Jessica Taloney. You could tell even with masks on.

Collins teaches special education students at Rosinton Elementary School in Robertsdale. There is also no doubt this school year, pandemic front and center, has been a challenging one.

“It’s changes–we’re doing things new, we’re trying to do it virtually but we’re getting there—it’s not easy but we’re getting there,” said Collins.

On top of education her students, Collins is also raising eight of her own children at home. Both jobs keep her busy, but she says her faith is her guiding light.

“We pray a lot—we do,” she says. “We just try to keep a schedule and keep everybody on track the best we can but it’s a job. But we love them and the lord’s looked after us so we’re on the right track.”

Our congratulations to Mary Jane Collins and Rosinton Elementary for a job well done.