A parent’s glowing nomination for a Golden Apple Award winner

Loxley, Ala. (WKRG) — When we first met Loxley Elementary teacher Rachelle Agee, she told us,

“I’m sorry, look, we’re making slime today so I have purple hands.”

It’s all in a day’s work for Agee. She was nominated by the parent of one of her fourth-grade students from last year, Olivia Baehr.

Olivia said, “Well, I saw it on the news one day, and I thought of nominating Ms. Agee so my Mom did it for me. And we waited like a year, and here we are.”

Olivia’s Mom told us her grades went from fair to awesome. She also said Ms. Agee taught her daughter to believe in, and have more confidence in herself.

Agee says she likes to get to know her students to help make a difference in their lives.

“Even though it’s not always huge academically but sometimes it can be something personal that they’re going through and I can help them get through that.”

Agee teaches fourth grade which means she teaches several subjects; math, social studies, science, and reading. It’s like she knows everything.

“No, I make mistakes—they know that. and they get a marble when I make a mistake,” she said.

Our congratulations to Rachelle Agee and Loxley Elementary for a job well done.