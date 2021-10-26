A family affair for a Golden Apple winning teacher

Elberta, Ala. (WKRG) — As a school counselor at Elberta High School, Laura Alms is one of those educators who truly wears a lot of hats. That’s why she’s this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

And as a school counselor, she is at the forefront of the well-being of students — helping them weather the changes caused by the pandemic.

Alms said, “On a positive, they really seem to be more appreciative to be here overall–you know you don’t hear nearly the complaints now that they are here–the biggest complaint is getting behind from the pandemic and getting them caught up.”

Her greatest achievements can’t be measured at the school right now — but rather after they’ve left — like former student Isaiah Nicely, who is now a current college student at TCU and who nominated her for the Golden Apple.

Nicely said, “I am in awe of her dedication to the Elberta School system—her desire for them to do well in the future and to really just want to see them go places.”

And little Golden Apples don’t fall far from the tree — both of her daughters are educators at Elberta Elementary. One of them is also a school counselor.

Tracy Courtney told us, “Just seeing like Isaiah said the difference she makes for students socially, emotionally, academically.”

And daughter Lisa Kiser said, “When she became a teacher in third grade that inspired me and made me want to become a teacher.”

Our congratulations to Laura Alms and Elberta High School for a job well done