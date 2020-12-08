A celebration for Monroeville Golden Apple winner

Monroeville, Ala. (WKRG) — There was a celebration at Monroe Academy in Monroeville recently. A lot of people showing a lot of love for long-time teacher and cheerleading coach Paula Stacey.

Stacey is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner. She was chosen after receiving 149 nominations for the award.

Stacey says teaching at Monroe Academy is a calling.

“I really feel God put me at this school, 46 years ago to be his witness here,” said Stacey. “And I’ve had such great kids to work with–some of their parents, grandparents.”

Current and former students turned out of the celebration with the school band and her current team of cheerleaders.

“She really cares for us and she’s like my second mom after cheering for her the last three years–and she just means so much to me,” Cheerleader Ally Busby told us.

“I would say she’s an institution,” said Headmaster Matt Coker. “I’ve been here three or four months–she’s the first name that I heard. Anything that I need or anything that I don’t know, she knows…She knows what we do and how we do it.”

Stacey has also held a place in the Alabama Independent School Association’s Hall of Fame since 2003.

Our congratulations to Paula Stacey and Monroe Academy for a job well done.

