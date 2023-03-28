Spanish Fort, Ala. (WKRG) — Naturally when I found out Spanish Fort High teacher Roanna Coleman teaches statistics–I had to try out a lame statistics joke on her–but she was ready.

“Did you know that 68 percent of all statistics are made up on the spot?”

“Sounds like that one was…”

“Oh–good come back.”

All joking aside, Coleman has been at Spanish Fort for a year now–and she’s already getting props from students who love her class.

“Well this is a class I really enjoy and it’s the first math class where I actually know what’s going on and I understand it and enjoy it,” said nominator Mia Williams.

Co-nominator Ryan Turner agreed. “Before this class I was like I want to be a dermatologist and now this is where I thrive–I’m good at the subject and Ms. Coleman has always been so supportive.”

And those classes don’t sound like they are easy ones either.

“I teach algebra two with statistics and AP statistics,” said Coleman.

It is important and here’s why.

“Because it is all about the real world. All of it is word problems, which they’re not excited about—but it relates to real life and they see math finally how the world plays into that subject which we don’t get to see a lot until we get to the super upper level classes like that,” she said.

Coleman has been teaching for nine years in all, having stints in Fairhope and Elberta as well. But now is really enjoying her job at Spanish Fort.

Coleman said, “The admin is so supportive, the kids are wonderful and I enjoy coming to work every single day.

Our congratulations to Roanna Coleman and Spanish Fort High School for a job well done.