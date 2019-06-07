The Golden Apple Award is a community partnership with Swift Supply, Mobile County Sheriff's Department, Riviera Utilities, and WKRG News 5.

WKRG along with our Golden Apple partners are thrilled to honor teachers who make the classroom a fun and safe place for learning. If you know an outstanding teacher who makes a difference inside the classroom, school, or community we want YOU to nominate them for the Golden Apple Award. Watch WKRG News 5 each Tuesday at 5pm (now through May 6th ) to see which deserving teacher has been chosen for the next Golden Apple Award. All teacher nominations received after April 1st, 2019, will be considered for the 2019-2020 school year. Watch WKRG News 5 on May 9th at 6:30pm for a WKRG Golden Apple special, where we will take a look back at all of our Golden Apple teachers from the 2018-2019 school year.