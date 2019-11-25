Week 6 Update: Katarina Luketich

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- First let me say this, there are many detractors of this diet, and health warnings from doctors. Before you try this diet or any other you should check with your doctor. Having said that, eating hundreds of chicken wings for the past year has been a key element for my significant and lasting weight loss.

It was late August in 2018 and I took a look in the mirror. I didn't recognize the person looking back at me. He looked far too heavy, and frankly far too old to be me. I grew up pretty much the skinniest kid in school, weighing in at only about 130 pounds when I graduated high school. I wasn't much heavier after college. My first bout with weight gain was when I decided to quit smoking about 18 years ago. Fast forward to last summer, skinny was the last thing you would call me. When I visited the doctor, I would turn my head when they put me on the scale. I just didn't want to know how much I weighed. I was embarrassed and depressed that I let things go so far.