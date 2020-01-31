Gary Finch Outdoors: Winding down deer season

(WKRG) — Every time that I think about going out there and getting the big buck, especially this time of year, I stop by Campbell’s Hardware and Nelson Wingo, you know it’s almost over with in Alabama.

“One of the most important aspects of trying to kill a quality buck is cover scent. I can’t stress the importance enough of keeping human odor out of the hunting element. We recommend something like a scent-lock suits that retain the body odor inside. If I had two things to do, I’d watch the weather forecast, I’d hunt on the right wind and I’d hunt with no odor. So if you are looking for that good 140 class and better buck, you’d better eliminate that body odor first and then anything else you add to is like I said is just icing on the cake,” Nelson Wingo said.

To me personally, one of the estrous, once the deer go into estrous and the rut is really on, anything of doe estrous you use whether it be Tink’s 69, Code Blue, Wildlife Research Golden Estrous, any of these will work. But one thing a lot of people make mistakes doing it is to try to use this stuff too early. I never use an estrous type scent until I know the ruts on and that means seeing scrapes through the woods and seeing maybe even a little bit amount of spikes, small bucks trying to chase does and stuff. If you use it too far in advance it will actually alarm the doe and the does will stay away. You just have to try things and see how they work.

Good luck and remember always be safe.

