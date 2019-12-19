Gary Finch Outdoors: Venison Tenderloin

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — By now, hopefully, you’ve had some success in the deer stand. Today we have a new way to prepare venison for you. Executive Chefs Chris Sherrill and Suzanne Clark showed us how it’s done.

Chris Sherrill: We are going to cook this to like medium-rare. We are going to serve it with some truffled, smashed, Yukon Gold potatoes that have some Challenge Butter in it. And then we are going to make some Bourgeon Cream Cheese and bacon stuffing for this.

So you can take, we have some green onions and we are going to mix them in with our Bourgeon and our Challenge cream cheese.

Suzanne Clark: So we have the Bourgeon and the cream cheese and how many onions?

Chris: Oh. That’s enough. Yeah.

Suzanne: That’s good? Okay. And do you want me to put some garlic or shallots?

Chris: Well, the garlic’s good but let’s add some of our shallots to it, yeah because those are just yummy. We pickle these in champagne and vinegar and they are fantastic. And what I am going to do in the meantime is cut some nice medallions out of this venison loin. And we have removed every bit of silver skin from it because silver skin can be tough and we don’t want to do that. And what we are going to do is simply salt and pepper these medallions here. Our cast iron is getting hot and what we want is medium rare on these. We want a nice crust on the outside and a nice medium rare on the inside. And you’re looking perfect just rolling that together, mashing it together.

Suzanne: Now do I need the bacon in here? Should I add that now?

Chris: Sure, yeah, add it now because it will, what it will do is maybe soften up some of that a little.

Suzanne: Yeah. That’s exactly what I was thinking.

Chris: We are going to finish this out. We grilled some squash and zucchini.

Suzanne: This looks so delicious.

Chris: Some potatoes. Our pan juice is looking yummy and it’s reducing ever so lightly and let’s go back to this bacon Bourgeon. We are going to take one of those medallions and smash it in there and we are going to get our bacon Bourgeon.

Suzanne: This is how we are going to build our stuffed venison tenderloin.

Chris: Yes. Our stuffed venison tenderloin. We are going to put just a drop of that right there. The key is not over-cooking it. And so we are done with this. There we go.

I hope you enjoy this recipe. Merry Christmas and we’ll see you next year.

