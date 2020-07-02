Gary Finch Outdoors: Cooking Tripletail Succotash

(WKRG) — It’s hot! But the heat can make for perfect conditions for catching one of my inshore favorites, the triple tail. The triple tail is not only a ball to catch, but one of the best tasting fish in the water! My friend, Chef Chris Sherrill, has a great recipe using fresh ingredients from right here along the Gulf Coast.

Gary: Tell me a little bit about what you’ve come up with for us to show the folks at home.

Sherrill: We are going to blacken some tripletail and we are going to make a soybean and crab succotash. The key to blackening is extremely high heat. Of course, we are in a commercial kitchen, but doing this at home, I would advise someone to do it outdoors. You want to generously coat your fish fillets with the seasoning. The flames are okay. That’s how you know it’s good and hot. Now while we are doing that we can start our other skillet. And we are going to make the succotash. It’s a one-skillet dish. Very simple. We’ve got some nice, roasted corn, locally here from Robertsdale. Soybeans from Alabama. Fresh ground garlic, green onions, red bell pepper, purple onions, crabmeat from right here on Alabama’s Gulf Coast, a little bit of seasoned salt, pepper, a little bit of garnish.

Sherrill: We are going to add a little bit of white wine and then our pre-done chardonnay sauce to give us a creamy finish. I took the liberty to pre-grill some summer squash and zucchini. It makes for a pretty unique base for our plate here.

Gary: So we got our base and now we are going to add first our…

Sherrill: Our crab and soybean succotash, and our pretty, blackened tripletail. Keep it simple. Nothing to it.

As a reminder, tomorrow is the last day of the summer to catch red snapper for private recreational anglers. Try this recipe and have a happy, healthy and safe Fourth of July.

