Gary Finch Outdoors: Stuffed flounder

(WKRG) — Fall is a great time to catch everyone’s favorite “flatfish,” — the flounder. However, flounder season will close in Alabama for the month of November and will resume Dec. 1. If you’ve been lucky enough to go out and catch a few, here is one of our favorite recipes for fixing this delicious fish.

Ernie Danjean: This is my secret weapon. I actually take green bell pepper, red bell pepper, celery, yellow onion, onion shallots and I sauté it down until it is almost translucent. And then you want to let that cool a little bit before you add it into your mixture.

We are going to add that into our mixing bowl and I’ve got two cups of mayo, which is one order in here with that. This is seasoned Italian bread crumbs. I like panko, but I also like to add the seasoned bread crumbs too, it just kind of holds it together really nicely.

And then we are going to add a pinch of salt. There’s going to be one full tablespoon of white pepper. So I’m going to add a little Tony Chachere’s, about two tablespoons.

Add regular egg that’s been mixed up and it’s also going to help hold the mixture together and I’m going to put a little lemon juice in our mixture.

I’m going to add some wonderful lump crab meat, fresh lump crabmeat. In a crabmeat stuffing, I like to have a lot of crab meat, so I’ve got a pound of crab meat in here, so what you’re looking for is a nice consistent color and a good mix.

We are going to cover this up and set the oven for 350 degrees for one hour and then it’s going to be ready to go tableside.

