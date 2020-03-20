Gary Finch Outdoors: Self-isolating for turkey season

(WKRG) — There is no better isolation than being in the woods in Springtime chasing a big gobbler. I stopped by Campbell Hardware and Sporting Goods to talk with Nelson Wingo about using decoys for Spring turkey season.

Nelson: Well, my personal preference, first of the year, I like to use a hen decoy. The gobbler is trying to get his harem together and he’ll just come to the hens quicker I think at this time. As the season goes on, I usually go into a Jake or a full gobbler. The different people have different depending on where you are hunting, but normally I start off with the hens and move into the jakes and gobblers later in the season.

Gary: Let’s talk about being comfortable and you know, I know you’re not as old as I am but you know when you’re out there you want to be comfortable, tell me about a couple of the products that you have in hand here.

Nelson: Well, I utilize both of these. One is just a lightweight cushion. If you feel like you’re going to be traveling a lot, moving around, this is more portable. I particularly, when I know where I’m going to be, I like these little stools. They get you up. And as I get older, my legs cramp and when I’m sitting in a cramped position on the ground sometimes it’s hard to get up, so with this it gets you off the ground a little bit, gives you a little bit of leeway to move your legs around a little bit so you don’t get in a cramped situation. They are very lightweight, aluminum and portable.

Gary: You can shoot all different sizes of shells, what can people shoot out there?

Nelson: Oh yeah, well, like I said, we carry them in 4s, 5s, and sixes, in 3 inches and 3 and a half-inch. It’s a very good shell. Everybody that we’ve talked to that has tried them, it doesn’t matter if it’s a Benelli, Browning, Remington or Mossberg or whatever, they seem to pattern really well in all types of guns. But these right here, I don’t know just what Winchester’s done, but they’ve got the pattern control in there where it patterns excellent.

Alabama turkey season runs March 21-May 3. Florida zone D also opens this Saturday and runs through April 26 and Mississippi Turkey season opened March 14 and goes until May 1. For more information check with your state conservation department.

