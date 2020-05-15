Gary Finch Outdoors: Saltwater rig fishing

(WKRG) — Saltwater anglers will still tell you that some of the best fishing is found around the rigs. These manmade structures can be found around the coast and in deeper waters around the Gulf that range from 16 feet to over 5,000 feet. That diversity of placement and depth provides structure for a wide variety of species. From the 20 pound snapper found close to shore to huge deep water tuna and world class billfish, these rigs and platforms provide something that all fish seem to like or find lacking in other parts of the ocean.

The answer if structure. Structure so large that it holds several species of both bait and predator fish. An entire food chain can be established at the site of a rig.

The shallow water rigs provide a column of steal that stretches from the surface and expands from the bottom. This provides structure throughout the layers of water and supports both surface cruising predators as well as bottom dwelling reef fish.

Snapper and grouper fisherman have always recognized the benefits of tossing out at least one king mackerel line while bottom fishing a rig.

Big game anglers know, the deeper the water, the bigger the rig and the bigger the fish. Huge yellowfin tuna, well over 100 pounds, an impressive blue marlin in the 500 pound class have been known to frequent deepwater rigs that produce their favorite foods.

Like it or not, oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico are a reality. Anglers will also be the first to say that every precaution and regulation should be maintained to ensure the safe operation of these rigs in our Gulf of Mexico. At the same time, at least there is a silver lining for the recreational fishermen who enjoy catching fish off of these productive locations.

