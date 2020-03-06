Gary Finch Outdoors: Rules for Snapper Season

(WKRG) — This week, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced the opening day of recreational red snapper season for summer 2020. This year’s season will consist of four-day weekends beginning Friday, May 22, through Sunday, July 19.  

Anglers should keep the following in mind:
– Weekends are from Friday through Monday
– The Daily bag limit is 2 per person with a minimum size of 16 inches total length
– Anglers over 16 years of age must have an Alabama saltwater fishing license
– ALL ANGLERS 16 and older must have a Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement to fish for or possess ANY reef fish. You can get this online at outdooralabama.com 
-Each vessel is required by law to file a landing report on Snapper Check before removing the fish from the boat

For more information on this and other new fishing regulations, visit outdooralabama.com.

