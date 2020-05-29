Gary Finch Outdoors: Perdido Pass

(WKRG) — This time of year can be a little rough out on the water. But one place you may be able to try by boat or on foot is Perdido Pass.

For visitors to the area, Perdido Pass, and its description, can be somewhat confusing while locals have always taken it for granted. The description has the pass listing an “Alabama Point” to the west opening and a “Florida Point” to the East. Both are easily seen as prominent rock jetties on either side of the pass. The confusing part is that all of Perdido Pass actually resides in the state of Alabama. That’s right, both Alabama point and Florida point are both within the city limits of Orange Beach, Alabama. The pass does not designate the state line which is another two miles toward the east.

Perdido Pass is formed by the convergence of back-water bays entering the Gulf of Mexico from Bayou St. John, Terry Cove, and Johnson Cove. These waters enter the pass as Old River.

The quick and narrow access to the Gulf provides Orange Beach, Alabama with a mainland base of operations for an entire fleet of charter boats, recreational fishing, and tourist boating.

Locals have always recognized the importance of the pass and how the tidal flow from the Gulf to the back-bay waters works in concert to produce the wonderful life cycle of seafood along the gulf coast. While many may see it as a simple outlet for boats to enter the gulf, more and more people are coming to understand just how powerful and delicate this narrow gate of water really is. It’s another reason to celebrate Perdido Pass as a unique location on Alabama’s limited coastline.

