Gary Finch Outdoors: Outdoor Gift Ideas

(WKRG) — We’re here at Campbell’s Hardware with my good buddy, Nelson Wingo and you know, every year for about 20, 30, I don’t know, every year we want to show you some affordable gifts for your outdoorsman. Nelson, show us a few ideas that you have for this year’s Christmas.

Nelson Wingo, Cambell Hardware and Sporting Goods: Well one of the most popular things we have are game cameras. We have sold a lot of these and right now we are in good shape. We carry the Cloak. We carry one by Browning. We carry some that work with Verizon, some with AT&T if you want to send pictures to your phone so that’s been a real popular item. And they are not as expensive as they used to be. Technology had brought these way down so this would be a very affordable gift right here.

The next thing that has been really good is, deer season is just getting started, but cutlery. We’ve got the Outdoor Edge line. We carry Browning knives. We carry Case knives which we’ve been a Case dealer for over 70 years. We also carry Dexter’s Fishing Knives so we’ve got a good assortment whether you are looking to clean fish, clean deer of just household knife, and these are very reasonable also.

Gary: What else you got?

Nelson: Well, one of the things that my daughter, Ashley, brought in several years ago that we’ve done really well with is a lady’s purse. What’s so unique about this is it’s also a handgun carry purse. A built-in holster with a lock zipper bag here so that for ladies who are carrying you can keep your handgun safe and secure in here zipped up and if you should ever need it, it’s right on your shoulder.

Gary: How about for the fisherman?

Nelson: Well, the fishing season is really taking off right now as you well know. Fishing is done in South Alabama as you well know, 12 months out of the year. Speckled trout have moved into the river. Fishing has been excellent the last week or two so what better to give your husband or wife for Christmas than a brand new rod and reel. So another thing, once you get through all this, we carry a pretty good line of Drake Apparel. It’s very high quality and reasonably priced. So like I said, we’ve got this in different colors and shirts to go with.



Nelson, thank you very much. It’s always a pleasure. Folks, while you’re out there shopping, think about some of these great gift ideas and don’t forget if you are trying to buy some firearms or ammunition, get out there and get it early.

