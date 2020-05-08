Gary Finch Outdoors: Mother’s Day recipe

(WKRG) — This Sunday is Mother’s Day and one thing most mother’s love is someone to do the cooking for them. Chef Ernie Danjean has a great easy recipe for you that Mom is sure to love.

Chef Ernie Danjean: “And we are going to do Boudin stuffed, boneless flounder. Any thing that’s anything in Louisiana cooking starts off with the trinity and that is bell pepper, celery and onion.

“The same thing I’ve sautéed down here. And then the next step that I’m going to do is I’m going to take some fresh lemon to put a little citrus in my trinity with my butter and my fresh garlic and I’m going to take some of this fresh Louisiana boudin and we’re going to sauté that down in this trinity and lady’s and gentlemen we’re going to do something that I invented and it’s called the Boudin roux.

“This fish has been prepped. It’s already been scaled. You want to cut the fish down the middle like so to where it flops open and you can basically remove the first layer of fish on both sides with the filet knife and I removed the bone by filleting underneath and then you just take your shears and just remove the bone and I’ll show you how you do it.

“You know, boudin is basically stuffing in itself, so that’s what makes it wonderful for this dish. So we’re going to take that boudin and we are going to stuff it right in here on both sides of this beautiful fish. Then the next step is to fold this back over like so and we’re going to put some lemon on here because of course as the fish is cooking that lemon is just going to go right through and simmer right through and give it a nice citrus flavor and a citrus aroma to the fish as well.

“All right folks, now that you got that boudin roux at the consistency that you like what we do is we take it over here to our fish and then we just lay it in. I’m going to set my oven on 375 degrees and I’m going to bake this fish covered in the oven for 25 minutes. Then after 25 minutes I’m going to remove the cover then I’m going to bake it for about 5 more minutes because the flounder cooks really fast and the boudin is cooked on the inside. And it’s going to be wonderful, it’s going to be delicious and it’s going to be full of Louisiana Cajun flavor.”

