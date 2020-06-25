Gary Finch Outdoors: Kite Fishing Technique

(WKRG) — Finicky tuna sometimes call for creative methods of fishing. When trolling doesn’t work, it may be time to go fly a kite. Capt. Eddie Hall and Patrick Phillips shared their trick for selecting bait and tackle for kite fishing the rigs.

Eddie Hall: Flying a kite is really an art itself. You got to have the wind. You got to have the current again and you got to have the bait of course. And flying a kite will work when they are finicky and the water is real clear and they can see very well.

Patrick Phillips: What we are trying to do here is called match the hatch. You try to catch bait from the rig that you’re fishing on so that way you can use the same bait to get the bigger predator fish around here. The predator fish are used to seeing those and when they get too far away from these legs that’s when they get in trouble and the predator fish have access to them. So what you try to do is catch the bait that’s local, carry them out here and fly them on the kite, bump them around and live bait them and see if we can’t raise some of these big tunas that way.

Eddie: We’re live baiting them. And that’s like a different method in itself is live baiting them. You’re fishing a tuna like you fish for an amberjack. Same way you run it down 200 foot and let it sit. And that way can be very productive too when they’re down deep.

Patrick: This is what bait fish are hanging around this rig. We’re going to take them out here and put them on the kite and there are some nice tuna’s busting around and we’re going to see what we can get done with them.

So try some of these techniques to increase your catch.

LATEST STORIES