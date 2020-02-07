Gary Finch Outdoors: Hunting ring-necked pheasants

(WKRG) — Now that deer seasons are coming to a close, hunters are still able to participate in some wing shooting action on preserves. Some of these preserves are beginning to offer an expanded variety of exotic birds to add to our southern quail.

The hollow clucking sounds and vertical takeoff associated with the ring-necked pheasant has made it one of the most hunted birds in the world. While the pheasant is actually a native of Asia it has been introduced in just about every country where commercial game bird management is practiced. The history of the ring-necked pheasant has a family tree that could circle the globe three times. The pheasants that are being hunted today consist of crossbreeding a number of subspecies to achieve a desirable game bird.

The attributes of each species were chosen to develop a game bird that provides excellent flushing and flight characteristics along with a great tasting dinner bird. The process also included the development of beautiful plumage that exhibits striking colors of green, red, white, copper and sheens of purple and blue.

In essence, the highly prized ring-necked pheasant of Europe and the United States is not a true wild species, but the product of carefully managed breeding procedures reflected in poultry production. For upland game hunters, the ring-necked pheasant is the ultimate in continental style hunting or flush wing-shooting.

The development of this game bird offers an excellent, renewable source of wing-shooting excitement and table game without the dependence on our wild bird population. The ring-necked pheasant is truly a world-class bird.