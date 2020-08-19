(WKRG) — Dove season will be here before you know it, so it’s time to dust off the shotgun and start getting your aim back. Hard Labor Creek sporting clays course guide, Jerry Strickland, has a keen eye for establishing good shooting form and habits.
I can tell you how to shoot. I can’t shoot, but I can tell you how to shoot.Jerry Strickland, Hard Labor Shooting Sports
“And you know, a lot of people think that’s funny, but in this particular sport, that’s the way it is, isn’t it?”Gary
“That’s right. I’ve watched enough people and I’ve watched enough good shooters, I pick up on how they do it. I’ve had no training whatsoever.”Jerry
“What would be your number one advice besides listen to somebody?”Gary
“Practice”Jerry
“Practice. Three things? Practice, practice, practice.”Gary
“To get good at this sport you’ve got to do it just like golf. You’ve got to do it three times a week.”Jerry
“What am I doing, Jerry?”Gary
“You’re not concentrating.”Jerry
“You’ve got to concentrate on it every time?”Gary
“That’s right. You had your mind somewhere else. Stopped your gun both times.”Jerry
“Okay. All right. When we’re talking about stopping, that means when the target is going this way, I just stop and pull the trigger instead of following all the way through?”Gary
“That’s correct.”Jerry
Dove season in Alabama opens in the North Zone, Sept. 5, and in the south zone, Sept. 12. Northwest Florida opens Sept. 26. As always, check your state’s regulations and get your HIP stamp.
LATEST STORIES
- Florida’s primary results show new Trump-mentum in battleground state, but will it last until November?
- Alabama plans to submit application for federal unemployment assistance program
- Gary Finch Outdoors: Getting ready for dove season
- Kamala Harris will make history on DNC’s third night when she accepts official VP nomination
- Trump administration proud of Israel-UAE peace deal