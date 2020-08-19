Gary Finch Outdoors: Getting ready for dove season

(WKRG) -- One of my favorite things to do on hot summer days is fish for bream. My second favorite thing to do is eat them! Chef Ernie Danjean showed us an easy way to cook this freshwater favorite!

Ernie Danjean: This morning I’m going to show you a little bit. Gary brought me some wonderful bream that he just caught. And if you noticed, we’ve cleaned it, de-headed it and scaled the fish, so now it’s ready to do the whole fried bream. I do a nice dry batter. I don’t like a heavy cake batter on this style of fish with the skin. It can get to be too heavy. So you just want to make sure that you batter your fish all the way around, take the tail first, drop it in like so. We are going to go ahead and do a couple of them guys. And we are going to drop it in like so. Submerge it for a couple of minutes. Bream is not a big heavy fish so it’s going to cook really quickly. And while that’s cooking guys we are going to go ahead and put in some of our homemade hush puppies. And the key is to have that good consistency of your dough. You don’t want your dough to be too loose so it won’t hold together but it can’t be to heavy so your hush puppies are too dense. This is a 2-ounce ladle. A 2-ounce scoop. We want to do a 2-ounce scoop. I think if you make them too big guys, it’s hard to make them all the way through the middle and through the center, so you want to keep it at about 20 ounces, it’s the perfect size. So you just want to flip them around a little bit. Want to flip them around a little bit so they are cooking on all sides. Alright, guys, the fish are coming out of the fryer, the hush puppies are coming out, follow me around to the other side, we’re going to put together the perfect Southern fish fry plate for you. I do a stone-ground yellow grit, traditional with a gouda cheese blended into it as well as parmesan cheese. Fantastic. Now we are going to take some of our fresh hush puppies that we just made. Look how wonderful those came out and our wonderful bream. I can’t wait to show Gary Finch these fish right here. I know he’s going to love it.