Gary Finch Outdoors: Fishing for Flounder

(WKRG) — This is a great transitional time of year for our local fisheries, making for the perfect opportunity to target one of my favorite species, the flounder.

Capt. Yano Serra has some rigging tips to help you land this predatory fish.

Little number 10, gold treble hooks. That will hold the world right there. Go three times around, one, two, three… you got me? Then go right back through all three of them. That’s a good little knot and just pull it down. We got the perfect, perfect little minnows that we got at Jemison’s this morning. And what I like to do is I come through the bottom with both hooks and then come up through the top. That’s all I do, right there.

Like I said, they are making their transition and that’s a pretty good flounder right there. I’m going to ease him in slow, okay? There we go. We got him! All right. That’s a pretty good flounder. That’s a three-pound fish.

You look and see what you are dealing with, that’s nothing but teeth. That’s a 100% predator fish right there. Look at this camouflage. He will get on that bottom and he will lay there and he’ll just blend in there on that bottom. Capt. Yano Serra

Flounder re-opened this past week after being closed for the month of November. However, the new current bag limit for Alabama is 5 per person with 14” minimum total length. In Florida, you can keep 10 per person with a 12” minimum total length. Be sure to check you state and federal guidelines before heading out. Next week, we will show you some great Christmas gift ideas for the outdoors person in your family. Good luck out on the water and be safe!

LATEST STORIES