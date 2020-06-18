Gary Finch Outdoors: Father’s Day Ideas

(WKRG) — You know, this Sunday is Father’s Day and I’m here with my good friend, Nelson Wingo. Nelson, I don’t know if you know this but for the last 20 years, we’ve been talking about what special gifts to give people on Father’s Day. You got any suggestions?

Nelson Wingo, Campbell Hardware & Sporting Goods: Yeah, we’ve got a pretty good array of stuff this year, my daughter, Ashley, has brought in some stuff. Probably the premier that we feel like we do pretty good, Bayou Classic makes a four and a half gallon fish fryer and we also have the two and a half gallon also, but these are real good Father’s Day specials for outdoor cooking, fish, shrimp, chicken, birds, you name it, it’ll do it all.

Gary: Better hurry up and get one. Tell us a little bit about some of the shirts and stuff. Real colorful shirts and designed for great outside use.

Nelson: Right. This is part of our Drake line. We do real well with Drake outfits. These are some things that the Drake people and my daughter have put together. These products are all under $30.

Gary: Nelson, one other thing that Ashley always brings up is are these sunglasses. These are Calcutta’s? Right? And these are less than $30? And man, do they do the trick.

Nelson: Most of these, these are excellent sunglasses for the money. We sell a world of them, they are quality made. Most of these are in the $24.95 to $29.95 range. And also a lot of the products that we sell would be the Calcutta bags. We’ve got the small fishing bags, then we’ve got the larger fishing bags also. And then the other stuff we have would be filet knives. Berkley filet knife. These are nominal. Less than $20. Thermacell, with the mosquitoes. Thermacells are a hot item so all these things are stuff that fathers use not only in the woods hunting or in the river fishing, but like the Thermacell on the back porch, patio barbecuing, they’re nice to set around and keep the mosquitoes an bugs off you.

Folks, Happy Father’s Day out there to you too. Have a great weekend.

