Gary Finch Outdoors: Fall Snapper Season

(WKRG) — I hope everyone is recovering well from Hurricane Sally and are keeping an eye on the current storm. If you get a chance to get out on the water, Alabama recreational snapper season is open this Saturday, Sunday and Monday in state and federal waters. Florida also has four weekends this fall where you can fish for red snapper, so go to myfwc.com and check out the dates.

My heart goes out to all of those who lost their boats either at home or at the marinas during Hurricane Sally. Be careful out there and be sure to watch our for debris still in the water.

