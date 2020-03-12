Gary Finch Outdoors: Best Topwater Lures

(WKRG) — When it comes to topwater fishing, Capt. Yano Serra has two favorite lures and the proof is in the catching.

Yano Serra: “That’s a super spook bone color. And that is a very deadly bait when you get into big trout.”

Gary: “Is this one of the original Heddon’s or is this one of the new ones? “

Yano: “That’s one of the new ones. That’s a super spook. That’s the saltwater series.”

Gary: “Three sets of triples?”

Yano: “Yeah. Three sets of triples and you’d better be careful because they will get you whenever you hook a fish and you’re trying to undo it. I’m using a She-dog, it’s a new one, it’s a bone and silver. You can see where they done eat the paint clean off of it.”

Gary: “Look at that.”

Yano: “Oh! Big redfish! That’s a big redfish. I seen him jump clean out of the water. Did you see him?”

Gary: “Whoa! I sure did. Got him!”

Yano: “I can’t help you.”

Gary: “That’s alright. I’m just doing what you told me to do.”

Yano: “I told you. I have been on some serious fish this week. You’ve got to feel yourself to get the fish.”

Gary: “That’s a good size, good eating fish.”

Yano: “He sucked that whole topwater up.”

Gary: “He ate the whole thing, didn’t he?”

Yano: “Ate the whole thing. Look at that topwater in his mouth. Look.”

Gary: “Ate the whole thing.”

Yano: “She-dog. Mirror lure She-dog. That’s the new one that they just made.”

Gary: “Ooh, that’s a big fish. Wow! On a light tackle line too. That’s what we’re talking about. You want to be real careful when you’re messing with these lures.”

Yano: “Yes you do. Look where they ate that paint clean off.”

Gary: “There he goes. Great release. Pick a good day, catch some of the speckled trout, bring some live shrimp, topwater plugs, they’re working, the fish are here.”

