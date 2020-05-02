Gary Finch Outdoors: Amberjack season starts Friday

(WKRG) — Now that some things around the state are starting to open up, one thing I am looking forward to is the recreational amberjack season. The federal recreational amberjack season opens up tomorrow, May 1. Here are some tips to land this saltwater favorite.

For the greater amberjack, anglers typically use 50 to 100 pound tackle but lighter tackle can also be used. Commonly used baitfish species include blue runners, pinfish, and others. They are structure-oriented, which makes them relatively easy to locate. The bigger public reefs and wrecks are some of the best spots to look for them.

Natural structure like large rocks and ledges also hold amberjack. When amberjack are feeding well, they can explode on the surface on top-water jigs, spoons or diving lures. They are extremely strong fighters with a lot of endurance so be ready for a great fight.

The bag limit for the greater amberjack is one per person and they must be at least 34 inches fork length. For this and all your saltwater fishing regulations visit gulfcouncil.org.