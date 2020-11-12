Gary Finch Outdoors: 1st Annual Sportsman’s Evening

(WKRG) — Gary Finch will be hosting the 1st Annual Sportsman’s Evening at the Spanish Trail Scout Reservation with the Gulf Coast Council of Boy Scouts in a couple of weeks.

The evening will include a BBQ Meal, Drinks, Silent Auction, Firearm Raffle and a wonderful gathering.

All proceeds benefit the Gulf Coast Council which serves scouts in 11 counties in Northwest Florida and Southern Alabama. The Council also provides a 1,200-acre recreational facility located in DeFuniak Springs, Florida at which individuals can participate in outdoor activities such as camping, fishing, hiking, ATV’s, boating, and shooting sports.

Tickets cost $60 each and include entrance into the event and a chance to win one of 30 different firearms to be drawn that evening.

YOU DO NOT NEED TO BE PRESENT TO WIN so go online and get your ticket right now.

For more information on this event, go to Gulf Coast Council .org. And remember next Thursday, Gary will show you how to Finch Fry a turkey.

